Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

