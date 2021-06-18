Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.41. 25,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

