Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $98.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48. Trex has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

