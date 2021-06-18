TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. 5,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,861. TriState Capital has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

