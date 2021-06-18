TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Trading Down 5.1%

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 3,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSC. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $702.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

