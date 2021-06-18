Troy A. Ignelzi Sells 2,600 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $336,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,718.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $129.62 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

