TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

