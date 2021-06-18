Truist Securities Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $178.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $171.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

CBRL traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.15. 3,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

