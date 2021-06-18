Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $29,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,659 shares of company stock worth $2,045,398. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

