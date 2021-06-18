TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TSR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.09. TSR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

