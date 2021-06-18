TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,934. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

