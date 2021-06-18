Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Insider Steven R. Becker Sells 96,039 Shares

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TUEM opened at $4.54 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

