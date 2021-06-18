Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.12. 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 862,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81.
In other news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 850.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Read More: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.