Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.12. 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 862,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 850.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.