Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Matthew Derella Sells 1,599 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 94,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074,012. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Twitter by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 366,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.