UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.47% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.62 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $74.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81.

