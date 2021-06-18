UBS Group AG Has $11.48 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.95. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

