UBS Group AG Purchases 73,153 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,153 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

