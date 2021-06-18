UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE JMIA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

