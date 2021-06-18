UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $129.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

