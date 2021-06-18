UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by NexWave Capital Partners LLC

NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the period. UDR accounts for approximately 6.2% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.00. 30,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.06, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

