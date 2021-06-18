UGAS Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $354,268.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

