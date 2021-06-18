Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.
Shares of ULTA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.99. 18,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,775. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
