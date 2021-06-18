Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.99. 18,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,775. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

