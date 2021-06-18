Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,290 ($29.92). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40), with a volume of 323,688 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULE shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,053.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

