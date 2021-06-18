UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $1,907,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $18,069,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UMH opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $997.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

