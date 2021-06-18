Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $17.58 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

