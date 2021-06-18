Unibright 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.50 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $173.46 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00720517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00042624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082564 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.