UnMarshal One Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.00890464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,631.80 or 1.00425769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.