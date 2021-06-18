UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) vs. Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Critical Contrast

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94% Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UWM Holdings Co. Class and Ocwen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Given UWM Holdings Co. Class’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UWM Holdings Co. Class is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Ocwen Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.28 -$40.18 million N/A N/A

UWM Holdings Co. Class has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Summary

UWM Holdings Co. Class beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

