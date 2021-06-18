V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-11.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 119,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.74. V.F. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.