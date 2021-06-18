Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,290,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,607,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $157,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of OR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 10,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

