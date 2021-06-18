Van ECK Associates Corp Has $183.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $24.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,410.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,330.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

