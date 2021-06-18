Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.60% of Cerner worth $128,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 46,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,311. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

