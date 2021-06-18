Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 855,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 111,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. 56,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

