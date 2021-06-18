Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

