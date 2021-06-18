Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 110,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 281,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.