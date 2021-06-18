Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

