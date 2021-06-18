Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

