Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $22.02. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $776,996. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

