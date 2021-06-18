Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Veeva Systems worth $83,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 721,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.39. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.85 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.