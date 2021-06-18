Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $1,461.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

