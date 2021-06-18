Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of VTR opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.24, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

