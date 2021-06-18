Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

