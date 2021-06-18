Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Veracyte worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

