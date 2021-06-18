Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.73. 7,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

