Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $185.64 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.68.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.