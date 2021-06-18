ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,069 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

