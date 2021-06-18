Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.