VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,396,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.33 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

