ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ViewRay in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $934.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.03. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.27.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

