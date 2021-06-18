Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $499.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

